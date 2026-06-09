Brief: Five-year jail for fake teachers

Phagwara: Jalandhar Chief Judicial Magistrate Dr Sushil Bodh has sentenced five persons to five years’ imprisonment for drawing salaries by posing as teachers at Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Badal Khan village, in 2013. The convicts have been identified as Palwindar Singh of Pabli Khurd village under Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur; his wife Sandeep Kaur; Bahadar Singh of Shadipur village; Manpreet Singh of Bath village; and Makhan Singh of Poadharra village in Bilga. oc

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15 booked

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for assault

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Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked 15 persons, including five women, on the charges of assault and house trespass. The accused are resident of different villages. Prem Singh of Ismailpur village complained to the police that the accused barged into his house, assaulted him, his wife and mother. oc

Man booked for death in mishap

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Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked an unidentified vehicle driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Bogi Lal Mukhia, living at Kang Sahibu village, complained to the police that an unidentified vehicle driver was driving fast and negligently and hit his colleague Mangal Mukhia, resulting in his death. oc

four held for motors’ theft

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested four women for stealing submersible motors and other items from a shop. The accused have been identified as Shapni, Kajal and Jeena, all residents Pati Road, Barnala, and Rajni of Bangali Basti, Kotkapura. Chandar Mohan of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot, has complained to the police that the accused stole four submersible motors, 500-metre wire and other items from his shop. oc

Man held for selling heroin

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a man on the charge of selling heroin. As many as 22 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Subhkaran Singh, alias Katta, of Mohalla Guru Nanak Pura, Nakodar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc

Illegal liquor sale: Man held

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. As many as 48 bottles of hooch and one bottle of liquor were seized from the possession of the accused Lal Chand of Haripur village under Phillaur police station. A case has been registered against the accused. oc