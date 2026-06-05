Brief: Four arrested for drug peddling

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two persons on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating officer Charanjit Singh said 120 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, resident of Burj Hassan village, and Kamalpreet Singh, a resident of Mao Sahib village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. The Nurmahal police arrested Gurpreet of Sangatpur village with 41 tablets. The Shahkot police arrested Punit Gupta, alias Popal, of Pati Khurampur Malsian village with 60 tablets . oc

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Woman held for cheating

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Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a woman on the charge of cheating and criminal conspiracy. The accused has been identified as Lakhwindar Kaur of Uggi village. Baldev Singh of Uggi village had complained to the police that the accused had agreed to sell her house and received Rs 11 lakh from him but did not give possession of the house and cheated him. oc

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Man held for looting cash

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a miscreant on the charge of looting cash. The accused has been identified as Rachhpal Singh of Gorsian Nihal village. Naresh Rai, a native of Bihar and working as labourer in Gorsian Nihal village, complained to the police that the accused attacked him with weapon on June 3 evening and looted Rs 45,000 and threatened him with dire consequences. oc