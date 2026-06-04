Brief: Four 'drug peddlers' held in Nakodar

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested two persons on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. SHO Harmindar Singh said 56 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Jaswindar, alias Jassi, and Monoj, alias Mohit, residents of Mohalla Udham Singh Nagar. Cases under Sections 22/61/85 of the NDPS Act have been registered against the accused. Meanwhile, the police arrested Harpal Singh, alias Bhala, of Pati Takhar Shankar village with 26 intoxicating tablets. The police also arrested Sagar of Chacha Colony Ward no 1, Lohian Khas, with 33 intoxicating tablets. oc

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Man booked for sexual abuse

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Phagwara: The police have booked a Nakodar villager on the charge of sexually harassing a woman. The accused has been identified as Charanjit Singh of Bajuha Khurd village under Nakodar Sadar station. The victim complained to the police that her marriage was solemnised with Som Dutt, a resident of Bajuha Khurd in November 2023, and her father-in-law sexually harassed her. No arrest has been made and raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused. oc

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Two held for drug addiction

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested two persons on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused have been identified as Sandip Sharma of Mohalla Bhagat Singh Nagar and Gurpreet of Mohalla Ravidass Pura. Two lighters, two silver papers and plastic pipes used for consuming contraband were recovered from their possession. A case under Sections 27/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc

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Man arrested with 15g heroin

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a man on the charge of selling heroin. DSP Sarwan Singh Bal said 15 gram of heroin was recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Kamal Deep, alias Rauki, a resident of Mohalla Bawian, Shahkot. A case under Sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc

Theft accused

PO arrested

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding since last month. The accused has been identified as Manga, alias Sunil, a resident of Mehatpur town. The accused is wanted in a case of theft. oc