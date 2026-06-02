Brief: Gang of robbers busted, 5 held in Phagwara

Phagwara: The police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers and arrested its five members. The accused have been identified as Gaurav of Azad Nagar, Shahkot, Gurpreet Singh of Parjian Khurd village, Vikas of Dabri Colony, Malsian village, Rohit of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot, and Ashman Deep Singh of Nihaluwal village. They were planning to commit a robbery when the police raided and arrested them. Sharp-edged weapons were recovered from their possession. oc

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10 booked for insulting religion

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Phagwara: The police have booked 10 persons, including four women, on the charges of outraging religious feelings. The accused have been identified as Mangat Ram of Jaipur Khurd village, his son Sangat Ram, four daughters Seeta, Gita, Mona and Rajni, Sarbann Singh of the same village his daughter Mannu and Vijay of the same village and Gopi of Lohian Khas.Sital of Jaipur Khurd village complained to the police that the accused Vijay assaulted his son Goutam who was returning home on May 24 late evening and caught his hairs and dragged him and insulted his religion. The complainant said when he reached to save his son other accused assaulted and attacked him with brickbats and injured him oc

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Man booked for abetting suicide

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a villager on the charges of abetting suicide. The accused has been identified as Joga of Salaichan village. Satnam Singh of Adarsh Nagar, Shahkot, complained to the police that the accused harassed his son Harwindar Singh Laddu (19), who committed suicide on May 31. No arrest has been made and raids are being conducted to nab absconding accused. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after the post-mortem. oc

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Two 'drug peddlers' held

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. As many as 15 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused Indarjit of Kullar village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. The Mehatpur police arrested Baljindar Singh of Umrewal village with 22 tablets. oc

Villager drowns in Sutlej river

Phagwara: A villager died after drowning in the Sutlej. The deceased has been identified as Ram Lubhaya of Partapura village. Karanjit Singh, son of the deceased, told the police that his father died after drowning in the Sutlej. oc