Brief: Gold, cash stolen from Phagwara

Phagwara: Unidentified persons allegedly broke into a house at Mehli Gate, Nighaha Mohalla, Phagwara, and decamped with gold ornaments, silver items and cash. The complaint was lodged by Ravinder Pal, who stated that his family had gone out on May 1. When he returned, he found the locks of almirahs broken inside the house. The stolen items include about two tolas of gold, nearly 300 gram of silver bangles and around Rs 80,000 cash. A case has been registered. oc

Advertisement

Minor kidnapped, youth booked

Advertisement

Phagwara: The police have registered a case of alleged kidnapping after a minor girl from Jagpalpur village was reportedly taken away by a youth on the pretext of marriage. Nachhattar Singh said his daughter had gone to work at a computer centre in Phagwara on April 23 but did not return home. Subsequent inquiries by the family indicated that Gurpreet Singh lured the girl and took her away with the promise of marriage. oc

Advertisement

Man held with intoxicants

Phagwara: The police have arrested a man for allegedly possessing intoxicating tablets near Mehtan village during a patrol. The accused Rahul Parth residing near Mehtan was apprehended and 50 tablets were recovered. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against accused. oc

Advertisement

One held in fatal accident case

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal road accident that led to the death of Kuldeep Singh in Phillaur. Amarjeet Singh said accused Bittu Kumar of Machhiwara (Ludhiana) allegedly caused the accident through rash and negligent driving. oc

2 booked for assault

Hoshiarpur: The police have registered a case following allegations of assault and disrespect to religious sentiments in Rurka Khurd village near Goraya. Sanjeev Kumar said two local residents Sandeep Singh and Mani allegedly assaulted his father, Balvir Ram, on the night of April 29. The accused removed his father’s turban, an act considered deeply disrespectful. oc

Stolen bike recovered

Phagwara: The police have arrested a man and recovered a stolen motorcycle neare Rurka Kalan village. The accused Paramjit Singh of village Dhanda was apprehended by a police team. According to the police, a motorcycle was recovered from the possession of the accused. oc