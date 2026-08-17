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Home / Jalandhar / Brief: Gurmeet Kaur promoted to SSP rank

Brief: Gurmeet Kaur promoted to SSP rank

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Phagwara, Updated At : 10:23 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Gurmeet Kaur, promoted to SSP, has been posted as Commandant, 27th Battalion, PAP.
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Phagwara: Kapurthala SP Gurmeet Kaur has been promoted to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and posted as Commandant of the 27th Battalion of the Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Jalandhar. A pipping ceremony to mark her promotion was held in the presence of MF Farooqui, ADGP, PAP. Farooqui congratulated Gurmeet Kaur on her elevation and wished her success in her new assignment. oc

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Five booked

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for assault

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Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked five miscreants for kidnapping and assaulting a youth. The accused have been identified as Soni, Jugraj, Bachi and Sonu, residents of Dharme Dian Chhana village, and Bagga of Umrewal village. Lovpreet Singh of Kayamwala village complained to the police that the accused and their four unidentified accomplices kidnapped him at pistol point and took him to the riverside and assaulted him there. A has been registered against the accused and their four accomplices. oc

Two 'drug peddlers' held

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Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested two persons for selling intoxicating tablets. Sixty tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused Shankar of New Baradari, Jalandhar, and Balwant Singh, a resident of Pati Takhar Shankar village. oc

‘Drug addict’ arrested

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a 'drug addict'. The accused has been identified as Mangal Preet, alias Yama, a resident of Sadikpur village. A lighter, a silver paper, and plastic pipe used for consuming contraband were recovered from his possession. oc

Expired medicine kills youth

Phagwara: A 19-year-old youth died after consuming an expired medicine. The deceased has been identified as Karandeep Singh (19) of Mohalla Balochan, Mehatpur. Simranjit Kaur, sister of the deceased, told the police that her brother consumed an expired medicine by mistake and died. oc

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