Home / Jalandhar / Brief: Illicit liquor seized from 1

Brief: Illicit liquor seized from 1

Our Correspondent
Updated At : 04:54 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
Phagwara: The Shahkot police have registered a case under the Excise Act after allegedly recovering a large quantity of illicit liquor during a patrol. During routine checking, the police arrested Kulwinder Singh of Kaniakalan, Shahkot, and recovered 9,000 ml of illicit liquor from his possession. The accused was arrested on the spot and the illegal liquor was seized as evidence. oc

One booked for murder bid

Phagwara: The police have registered a case of attempted murder after an assailant allegedly opened fire with the intention to kill a resident in Shahkot of Jalandhar district. Sukhchain Singh, alias Chain, a resident of Shahkot, reported that unknown persons fired shots at him. Police said two bullet shells were recovered from the spot. The authorities are working on possible leads to ascertain the motive behind it. oc

Raid on Chinese dor shop

Phagwara: The Phillaur police have registered a case after allegedly recovering 10 rolls of banned Chinese dor from a shop in Apra. An informer ttold the police that Chinese string was being sold at Arsh Fashion Point in Apra Bazaar. The police conducted a raid and recovered 10 spools of Chinese thread from shop owner Ashwani Kumar, resident of Chakwala, Apra. The police said the material was seized and a case was registered against the accused. oc

One held with Chinese string

Hoshiarpur: The police conducted a raid at a grocery shop in the Shastri Nagar locality and seized 25 bundles of banned synthetic kite string. The police have arrested the shop owner, identified as Shankar Mehto, alias Bouncer. A case has been registered. oc

One held with banned pills

Hoshiarpur: The Industrial Area police arrested one person on charges of illegal possession and trafficking of prohibited pills during routine patrolling. A large number of banned pills were recovered from the accused Gagandeep, alias Gagan, a resident of Roop Nagar. The police have registered a case under the NDPS act against him. oc

3 booked in cheating case

Hoshiarpur: The police have registered a case against three persons on charges of cheating. Mukesh Goyal, a resident of Adowal Garhi, said accused Dalip Patel, Hina Patel and Priy Kant Patel, residents of Hoshangabad district in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly cheated him by issuing cheques from closed bank accounts. oc

