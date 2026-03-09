DT
Home / Jalandhar / Brief: Kamaljit Pal is Hoshiarpur district PRO

Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 09:58 PM Mar 09, 2026 IST
Hoshiarpur: Kamaljit Pal has taken charge as the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) here. Pal emphasised that effectively communicating the government's public welfare policies to citizens is the department's primary responsibility and the media support will be leveraged to achieve this goal. Previously, he served as Information and Public Relations Officer at the Chief Minister's Office and has also held DPRO positions in Amritsar, Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar. oc

Newborn found in Parsota village

Hoshiarpur: A newborn girl was found abandoned in Parsota village under the jurisdiction of Chabbewal police yesterday. The child was presented before the Child Welfare Committee at Ram Colony Camp, Hoshiarpur, according to District Child Protection Officer Harpreet Kaur. A report has been filed at Chabbewal police station regarding the incident. The authorities have requested that anyone with information about the child can contact the Child Welfare Committee office in Hoshiarpur. oc

