Brief: Magistrate dies of heart attack in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Pankaj Garg (28), posted in Hoshiarpur, has passed away reportedly due to a cardiac arrest. News of his demise has sent a wave of shock through the judicial fraternity and the legal community. Magistrate Garg was originally a resident of Kalanwali town in Sirsa district of Haryana. He had been serving in the Punjab Judicial Services and stationed in Hoshiarpur for over a year. While the authorities have not yet released a formal statement regarding the specific circumstances, a senior police official confirmed that the cause of the death appears to be a heart attack. His passing was mourned by judicial officers and lawyers. oc

Two booked

for assault

Phagwara: The police have registered a case against two youths for allegedly assaulting a young man after surrounding him in Shivpuri. According to the complaint lodged by Manveer Singh, a resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, the incident occurred on March 10 when he was travelling on his scooter. When he reached near Shivpuri, two persons arrived on a motorcycle, stopped him and allegedly attacked him. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against Ranveer Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Rahul of Verka in Goraya. oc

Man held with heroin

Phagwara: The Kotwali police have arrested a man and recovered heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. SHO Gurmel Singh said during checking, the police apprehended a suspect and recovered eight gram of heroin from him. The accused has been identified as Vishal, alias Shali, of Nawan Pind Bhathe. oc

Man run over by goods train

Phagwara: A man died after being run over by a goods train near Khojewal late last night. According to information provided by SHO Shakeel Mohammad, the incident occurred when a goods train travelling from Jalandhar to Ferozepur struck a man aged around 50 years on the railway tracks. The police reached the spot, took the body into custody and initiated further proceedings. The identity of the deceased was yet to be ascertained. oc