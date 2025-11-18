Brief: Man arrested with heroin

Phagwara: 17The police have arrested a man for alleged possession of heroin during a routine patrol near Satampura on Sunday night. A police team was conducting checks near a gas agency in Nanak Nagri when they noticed a young man approaching them on foot. On spotting the police, the man appeared nervous and allegedly discarded a packet from his trouser's pocket before attempting to flee. The police detained him on suspicion and recovered the packet, which was found to contain around six gram of heroin. The accused has been identified as Ajay Dubey of Govindpura New Colony. oc

Two women peddlers held

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a woman on the charge of selling heroin. Twenty gram of heroin was recovered from the possession of Navjot Kaur, alias Rekha, of Sangowal village. The Nakodar police arrested Paramjit of Thabalke village with 500 gram of poppy husk. The Lohian Khas police arrested Chiman Singh of Mandar Kalan village in Moga with 25 intoxicating tablets. oc

Paddy purchase 20% less in bilga

Phagwara: The total purchase of paddy by the government and private agencies from farmers has crossed 5,11093 lakh quintals under the jurisdiction of the Bilga market committee on November 14, which is less by 20 per cent of the purchase last year on this date. Committee secretary Sukhjinder Singh said they were expecting more purchases this season. oc

Two booked for farm fire

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked two farmers on the charge of burning paddy stubble. The accused have been identified as Darshan and Gurpreet Singh of Nangal Ambian village. The nodal officers have sent their reports to the police, which were verified and examined at the place of occurrence. oc

Two drug addicts arrested

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested two persons on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused have been identified as Pargat Singh, alias Kaka, and Harnek Singh, alias Gori, of Chuheki village. oc

Addl section in

ex-SHO case

Jalandhar: The additonal charge has been included in an FIR registered against the ex-SHO Bhushan Kumar. Section 21 (1) (failure to record/report the commission of an offence) has been added to the FIR for the SHO's alleged delay in registering the FIR in a rape case. TNS