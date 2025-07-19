Brief: Man booked for duping woman

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a man on the charge of duping a Shahkot woman on the pretext of helping his relatives to join the police service. The accused has been identified as Anmol Rattan, presently residing at Sarhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. Raveen Kaur of Baupur Bet village complained to the SSP that the accused duped her of Rs 31.50 lakh on the pretext of helping her cousin sister and brother to join the police service. Mandeep Kaur, wife of the accused, has also filed a complaint against her husband. oc

Advertisement

Theft bid at Main Chowk shop

Phagwara: An attempted theft was reported near the busy Main Chowk here. The latest incident took place next to the Zimindar Seed Store. According to a shopkeeper, the incident occurred around 7 AM. Upon arriving at his shop, he noticed that the shutter of the adjacent Zimindar Seed Store had been tampered with and appeared damaged. Additionally, the CCTV camera installed outside had been turned away and some goods from the targeted shop had been moved toward his. He informed the shop owner, who reviewed the CCTV footage. The footage revealed two young men arriving on a motorcycle and attempting to break the shutter. oc

Advertisement

Man booked for death in mishap

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. The accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar of Mohalla Santokhpura, Phillaur. Seema of Bajrra village under Lambrra police station complained to the police that her husband was returning home from Phillaur on his scooter on July 16 when the accused hit his two-wheeler at Shampur village and injured him seriously, who died in a hospital. oc

Advertisement

Man held for cheating

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a resident on charge of selling duplicate parts of Kalsi company. The accused has been identified as Saksham Setia of Model Town, Mehtabpur. Rajesh Sharma of Surya Enclave, Jalandhar, complained to the police that the accused had manufactured and sold duplicate submersible pumps of the company. A case had been registered against the accused. oc

Woman held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a woman on the charge of selling illegal liquor. Nine bottles of illegally produced liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused Darshan Kaur of Mullewal Arian. A case under the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. oc

Man held under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Ten gram of heroin was recovered from the possession of accused Sarabjit Singh of Burj Hassan village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc