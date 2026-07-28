Brief: Man booked for exploitation

Phagwara: The Goraya police have registered a case against a man on charges of sexual exploitation and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a 45-year-old woman. The complainant, a resident of Dheedsa village near Goraya, alleged that Gurdayal Ram of Dhuleeta village threatened to upload her objectionable photographs on social media and used the threats to force her into a physical relationship against her will. Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case. The accused is absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest him. oc

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Biker dies in

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Hit-and-run

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Phagwara: The Goraya police have registered a case against a vehicle driver in connection with the death of a motorcyclist in a hit-and-run accident near Goraya. The case was registered on the complaint of Ugrasen Tiwari, resident of Jamalpur. In his complaint, Tiwari stated that his son Roshan Tiwari was travelling on his motorcycle from Jalandhar to Ludhiana. When he reached near Goraya, his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle. Roshan sustained fatal injuries in the accident and died. The police said efforts are underway to identify the vehicle and driver. oc

woman’s murder: In-laws booked

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Phagwara: The Lohian police have registered a murder case against a man and his mother following an inquiry into the alleged death of a married woman. A case was registered on the complaint of Santokh Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony, Amritsar. Santokh Singh alleged that his daughter Harjinder Kaur was murdered by her in-laws. He had submitted a complaint to the SSP, Jalandhar Rural, seeking action against his daughter's in-laws. The accused have been booked. oc

Villager held for murder

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a miscreant on the charge of murder. The accused has been identified as Balwant Singh of Bute Dian Chhana village and his six accomplices. Amar Kaur, sarpanch of the village, had complained to the police that the accused waylaid her and her husband and attacked them with sharp-edged weapons and injured them seriously. She died during treatment. oc

Man booked for bike theft

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Pardeep Kumar of Mohalla Bogran, Nakodar, complained to the police that a person stole his motorcycle on July 25. oc