Brief : Man booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Jaswindar Kaur complained to the police that a person kidnapped his minor daughter on the night of May 13. A case under the BNS has been registered against the unidentified accused and further investigation is on. oc

Two 'drug peddlers' held

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two 'drug peddlers' on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Fifty tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused Avtar, alias Lala, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot, and Sonu of Salaichan village. A case has been registered. oc

Villager held for cheating

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a villager on charges of cheating, breach of trust, and criminal intimidation. The accused has been identified as Sandeep Arora of Aadramaan village. Harman Preet Singh of the same village had complained to the police that the accused purchased a combine harvester in the name of his father did not pay money and kept the harvester in his possession and thus cheated and threatened him. oc

3 booked for cheating

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have nominated three criminals on charges of running illegal de-addiction drug centres and cheating. The accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh of Billi Waraich village, Harpreet Singh and Balwindar Singh of Dhandowal village. The accused and their accomplices ran illegal de-addiction centres at Dhandowal and Bajwa Kalan village. A case was registered against the accused. oc

Booked for drug peddling

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have nominated a truck owner in a case of smuggling poppy husk. The accused has been identified as Satnam Singh of Chechla village, Una. The accused has given his truck to the accused involved in the poppy husk smuggling. Section 25 of the NDPS Act has been added in the FIR. Poppy husk was recovered from the truck, and its driver and cleaner were arrested. oc

Man held for liquor sale

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling chemical-based illicit liquor. As many as 24 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused Krishan Singh of Raipur Gujran village. A case has been registered. oc

Hoshiarpur best performing dist

Hoshiarpur: Hoshiarpur was declared the best performing district in the state in enrolling newborns on U-WIN for the period from January to March 2025. For this achievement, Civil Surgeon, Hoshiarpur, Dr Pawan Kumar Shagotra was honoured at a state-level meeting. oc