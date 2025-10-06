Brief: Man consumes poison, dies

Phagwara: A villager was killed after consuming a poisonous substance. The deceased has been identified as Upkar Singh, a resident of Mureedwal village. Sukhraj Singh told the police that his father had consumed a poisonous substance and died. The police, acting under Section 194 of the BNNS, handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. oc

Drug addict arrested

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a person on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Sangowal village. A case has been registered under Sections 27/ 61/ 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused. oc

Gangster held for extortion

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a 'gangster' on the charges of extortion, criminal intimidation and rioting. The accused has been identified as Papalpreet Singh of Marari Kalan village under Majitha police station, Amritsar. A case was registered against the accused on a statement from Ranjit Singh of Nangal Ambian Khurd village. oc

Man held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling country-made illicit liquor. As many as 24 bottles of illicit liquor were seized from the possession of the accused identified as Gurjit Singh of Shamshadbad village. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. oc

Two 'drug peddlers' held

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a 'drug peddler' on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Twelve tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused Sukhwindar Singh, alias Sukha, a resident of Uggi village. A case has been registered under Sections 22/ 61/ 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused. The Lohian Khas police arrested 'drug peddler' Gurpreet Singh, alias Mithu, a resident of Ghuduwal village with 35 intoxicating tablets. oc