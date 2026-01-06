Brief: Man killed in road accident

Hoshiarpur: A man died in a road accident on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road, while his friend was injured. The Bullowal police station has registered a case. Simranjit Singh, a resident of Bullowal, told the police that he was going towards Jalandhar on a motorcycle with his friend Sandeep Singh riding pillion, a resident of Bassi Maroof Hussainpur. When they reached near Pandori Rukman, a truck hit the bike. He said both were first taken to the Civil Hospital. From there, seeing Sandeep's critical condition, he was admitted to a private hospital. His friend died there. The police have registered a case against the unknown truck driver and started further action. oc

One held with banned tablets

Phagwara: The Tanda police station, during a patrol in the area, apprehended an accused and recovered a large quantity of banned tablets from him. The accused has been identified as Prince Kumar, a resident of Udmuar. oc