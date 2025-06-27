DT
Home / Jalandhar / Brief: Man, son held for assault

Brief: Man, son held for assault

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 05:03 AM Jun 27, 2025 IST
Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a man and his son on the charge of assaulting a co-villager. The accused has been identified as Kulwant Singh of Tahli village and his son Manjindar Singh. Harpreet Singh had complained to the police that the accused waylaid him on June 17 and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, seriously injuring him. He said a land dispute is the reason behind the attack and a court case is pending. oc

4 nabbed for planning crime

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested four miscreants on the charge of planning to commit a crime. The accused have been identified as Indarjit Singh, alias Kala, Prabhjit Singh, both residents of Tahli village, Sukhveer Singh and Anif Khan, both residents of Sarihn village. The police had received information that the accused and their accomplices were armed with weapons and planning to commit a crime. A had been registered against the accused and their six accomplices. oc

Booked for battery theft

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked some persons on the charge of stealing a battery of a generator. Amarjit Kumar, a resident of Billi Chaharmi village, complained to the police that thieves barged into the post office building and stole the battery of the generator in the verandah. oc

man held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a villager on the charge of selling illicit liquor. Fifty bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused Narindar Pal, alias Nanju, a resident of Birr Baloki village. A case of the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. oc

scooter taken away forcibly

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked two miscreants on the charge of taking away a scooter from a villager. Aashdeep Singh of Aalowal complained to the police that he was returning home on his scooter when two accused waylaid him near the village and snatched his Activa at the knife point. A case has been registered against the accused. oc

Poll tehsildar of Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur: Harminder Singh assumed charge of election tehsildar, Hoshiarpur on Thursday. He said he will discharge this responsibility with and honesty. Harminder Singh was earlier serving as election tehsildar in Pathankot where he played an important role in smooth running of election-related processes during his tenure. oc

Pawan Tinu thanks AAP

Phagwara: AAP leader Pawan Tinu held a special event on Thursday to express gratitude to the party high command for appointing him as halqa incharge of Adampur. The event witnessed the participation of scores of AAP workers from across the district. oc

