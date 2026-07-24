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Home / Jalandhar / Brief: Man’s death: Three arrested in Bilga

Brief: Man’s death: Three arrested in Bilga

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Phagwara, Updated At : 10:40 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested three persons on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The accused have been identified as Baljindar Lal of Meonwal village, Honey and Jaswant Singh of Mao Sahib village. Surindar Kaur has complained to the police that the accused took her husband from the house on July 18 and administered some poisonous substance to him, which caused his death. oc

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Four booked for kidnapping

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Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked four persons on the charge of kidnapping a man from the Civil Hospital. The accused have been identified as Liakat Ali of Nangal Saprorr village in Kapurthala and his three accomplices. Mohammad Bakash of Bundala village complained to the police that the accused kidnapped his son Imam Hussain from the Nakodar Civil Hospital on July 23 morning and confined him. oc

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Villager dies of insect bite

Phagwara: A Shahkot villager died on Thursday after being bitten by a poisonous insect. The deceased has been identified as Gursewak Singh, a resident of Baupur Bet village. Sumitra, wife of the deceased, told the police that her husband was bitten by a deadly insect and died. The police handed over the body to the family after the post-mortem. oc

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Many booked for bike theft

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of stealing motorcycles. The police received information that unidentified miscreants have stolen three motorcycles from Dera Baba Lal Badshah on July 18 and 19 during the annual festival and are roaming to steal more two-wheelers. oc

2 arrested for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two villagers, including a woman, on the charge of brewing and selling illicit liquor. Two bottles of illicit liquor,75 kg of lahan and utensils for brewing were recovered from the possession of the accused Harjindar Kaur and Kulwindar Singh, residents of Chachowal village. oc

2 bodies found in Nakodar

Phagwara: The police have found two unidentified bodies in Nakodar. The police reached the spot and recovered the bodies and sent them to the hospital for post-mortem, acting that the deceased died due to extreme heat. oc

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