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Home / Jalandhar / Brief: Migrant booked for kidnapping in Nakodar

Brief: Migrant booked for kidnapping in Nakodar

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:11 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked a migrant youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Pachu Sahni of Bihar and residing at Uggi village. The mother of the victim, residing at Uggi village, complained to the police that the accused kidnapped her minor daughter and confined her somewhere. oc

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'Drug peddler' arrested

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Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a person on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Sixteen tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused Sandip of Uggi village. A case under Sections 22/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc

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Drug peddler

PO arrested

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Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding since last year. The accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar of Shahjahanpur village in Kapurthala. The accused is wanted in a case of drug peddling. oc

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