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Home / Jalandhar / Brief: Nakodar Sarpanch booked for intimidation

Brief: Nakodar Sarpanch booked for intimidation

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Phagwara, Updated At : 10:15 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked a sarpanch of a village on the charges of using casteist remarks and criminal intimidation. The accused has been identified as Pardeep Singh, Sarpanch of Talwandi Salem village. Harmesh, leader of the Khet Majdoor Union and resident of Mallarri village, complained to the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that he, along with his colleagues, came to Talwandi Salem village on September 7 in connection with the preparation for the celebration of Avtaar Pash’s birthday in Pash-Hans Memorial Complex. The complainant said the accused, along with his accomplices, came to the complex and used casteist remarks against him and his colleagues and assaulted, insulted and threatened him. oc

Four drug addicts held

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Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a 'drug addict' on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused has been identified as Jaswindar, a resident of Mohalla Dherian, Shahkot. A lighter, silver papers and plastic pipes used for consuming contraband were recovered from his possession. The Bilga police arrested three 'drug addicts' Taranjit of Pal Kadim village in Phillaur, Avtar Chand and Davindar Kumar of Tehing village in Phillaur, for consuming heroin. oc

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Man, wife killed in accident

Hoshiarpur: A couple died in a road accident on the Miyani road. The Dasuya police have registered a case against the driver Manmohit Singh of Marasgarh. Complainant Maninder Singh of Nai Abadi, Galowal, told the police that his cousin Davinder Singh was travelling on a scooter with his wife Narinder Kaur when a car hit them on the Miyani road. Both fell on the road and Narinder died on the spot. Davinder succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Jalandhar. The police have registered a case against the driver. oc

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Man held for drug peddling

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a man for selling intoxicating tablets. As many as 14 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused Bag Hussain of Sharakpur village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc

Villager nabbed for bootlegging

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a villager for smuggling liquor. As many as 48 bottles of liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused Sukhdev Raj of Giddarr Pindi village. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. oc

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