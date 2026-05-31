Brief: Shahkot man held with 20 gram heroin

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating officers Major Singh said 20 gram heroin was seized from the possession of the accused Vijay Kumar, alias Vija, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot. A case has been registered against the accused. oc

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Two arrested with heroin

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Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two persons on the charge of consuming heroin. Investigating Officer Balveer Chand said the accused have been identified as Sangram of Nahl village, and Ravindar Singh of Jalalpur Kalan village. A lighter, a silver paper, and plastic pipes used for consuming contraband were recovered from their possession. oc

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Moga tractor driver arrested

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a Moga village tractor driver on charge causing death by negligence. Investigating Officer Angrej Singh that the accused has been identified as Mukhtiar Singh son of Karnail Singh a resident of Chamb village under Dharam Kot police station Moga. Investigating Officer said that a case has been registered against the accused. oc

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man booked for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police booked a villager on the charge of brewing and selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer Amrik Lal said 20 bottles of hooch and 25 kilogram of lahan (raw liquor) were seized from the possession of the accused Jagdev Singh, a resident of Khehra Mushtarka village who manged to flee from the spot. oc

Two 'drug addicts' held

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested two persons on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused have been identified as Vishal of Gorsian Peeran village in Nurmahal and Avtar Singh of Chachoki village in Phagwara. A lighter, silver paper and plastic pipes used for consuming contraband were recovered from their possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc