icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Brief: Shahkot man held with 20 gram heroin

Brief: Shahkot man held with 20 gram heroin

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:06 PM May 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating officers Major Singh said 20 gram heroin was seized from the possession of the accused Vijay Kumar, alias Vija, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot. A case has been registered against the accused. oc

Advertisement

Two arrested with heroin

Advertisement

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two persons on the charge of consuming heroin. Investigating Officer Balveer Chand said the accused have been identified as Sangram of Nahl village, and Ravindar Singh of Jalalpur Kalan village. A lighter, a silver paper, and plastic pipes used for consuming contraband were recovered from their possession. oc

Advertisement

Moga tractor driver arrested

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a Moga village tractor driver on charge causing death by negligence. Investigating Officer Angrej Singh that the accused has been identified as Mukhtiar Singh son of Karnail Singh a resident of Chamb village under Dharam Kot police station Moga. Investigating Officer said that a case has been registered against the accused. oc

Advertisement

man booked for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police booked a villager on the charge of brewing and selling illicit liquor. Investigating Officer Amrik Lal said 20 bottles of hooch and 25 kilogram of lahan (raw liquor) were seized from the possession of the accused Jagdev Singh, a resident of Khehra Mushtarka village who manged to flee from the spot. oc

Two 'drug addicts' held

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested two persons on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused have been identified as Vishal of Gorsian Peeran village in Nurmahal and Avtar Singh of Chachoki village in Phagwara. A lighter, silver paper and plastic pipes used for consuming contraband were recovered from their possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts