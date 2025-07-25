Brief: Shimla resident assaulted in Nakodar

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of assaulting a Shimla resident. Vicki Sidhu, a resident of Shimla, complained to the police that he came to Nakodar to pay his obeisance at a dera on July 19 and was staying in a hotel. He said when he went to pay obeisance late evening, five persons attacked him with weapons and damaged his vehicle. A has been registered against the accused. oc

Advertisement

Booked for stealing cash

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked five persons on the charge of stealing cash and jewellery from a house. Harkirat Singh of Gagarrwal village complained to the police that a person barged into his house on July 23 and stole Rs 2 lakh, gold jewellery and other valuables. The Lohian Khas police also booked thieves for stealing gold from the house of Kulwindar Kaur of Mehmuwal Mehanna village. oc

Advertisement

Four arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested three persons on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicating tablets. Three gram of heroin and 87 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of Sarabjit Singh of Dherain village, Harpindarjit Singh of Kotla Janga village and Sangampreet Singh of Randhawa village, Hoshiarpur. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. The Mehatpur police have arrested 'drug peddler' Jaspal Singh of Bute Dian Chhana village, with 3 gram of heroin, 20 intoxicating tablets (loose) and Rs 21,500 drug money. oc

Advertisement

3 arrested for taking heroin

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two persons on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused has been identified as Hardeep Singh of Patti Bhiliyi and Jaswindar Singh of Patti Bhati Bilga village. The Mehatpur police arrested 'drug addict' Akash Kumar of Mohalla Dhorra for consuming heroin. oc

Thieves target two shops

Phagwara: In a late night incident, thieves targeted two shops in Shaam Nagar of Pipa Rangi. Ravi Kumar and Nitlesh, who run chicken shops, found early this morning that the locks of their shops were broken and goods missing. They immediately informed the police about the theft. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. In another daring incident, one miscreant snatched gold chain from a woman in central town, Phagwara, this afternoon. The woman along her friend was in the market when the accused snatched her chain. oc

Cop found taking drugs

Hoshiarpur: A video of a policeman has gone viral in which he is seen applying something on an aluminum foil paper, lighting a lighter underneath it, and inhaling the smoke from his mouth with the help of a rolled paper. The cop is sitting on a bed. The cop has been sent to the police line after the video went viral. oc