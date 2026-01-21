Brief shootout in Jalandhar, 2 held

The Jalandhar Rural police on Tuesday arrested two youths in connection with a firing incident that had occurred outside a house at Sohal Jagir village of Shahkot near here nine days ago. The police arrested the accused after a brief encounter.

Both Angrej Singh and Karanvir are from Marhana village of Tarn Taran. The police have seized one .30 bore pistol, one cartridge, a cartridge shell and a bike, used in the commission of the crime.

Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Harvinder Singh Virk said the police had information that two accused were roaming near Sohal Jagir village, intending to commit another crime. A police team signalled two bike-borne persons to stop, but they resorted to firing. In the retaliatory action, Karanvir sustained a bullet injury on the thigh. The second accused, Angrej Singh, was also arrested.