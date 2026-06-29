Brief: Six booked for assault in Kapurthala

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked six persons, including a woman, on the charge of assaulting a villager. The accused included Mandeep Singh of Dashmesh Nagar, Mehatpur, his wife Nisha. Gurdev Singh, a resident of Pasharrian village, complained to the police that the accused waylaid and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and seriously injured and threatened him. Meanwhile, the police also booked six villagers, including four women, all residents of Lohgarh village, for assaulting Malkit Singh of the same village. oc

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Woman among 6 held for peddling

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Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a woman on the charge of selling heroin. Investigating officer Varun Patiyal said 25.54 gram of heroin was recovered from the possession of the accused Charanjit Kaur of Kotli Gajran village. Meanwhile, the Lohian Khas police arrested drug peddler Lovpreet Singh of Yusafpur Darewal village with 7.25 gm heroin, Rs 500 drug money. The Nakodar police arrested Honey Sharma and Davindar Pal Singh with 57 intoxicating tablets and Inderjit Singh and his brother Davindar Singh with 43 intoxicating tablets. oc

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Youth booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a Fazilka youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Anmol of Chak Ram Wala village, Fazilka. The father of the victim, a resident of Malsian village, complained to the police that the accused kidnapped his minor daughter. A case has been registered against the accused. oc

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lohian khas Man electrocuted

Phagwara: A Lohian Khas resident has been electrocuted. The deceased has been identified as Sukhwindar Singh of Padda colony, Lohian Khas. Kashmir Singh, brother of the deceased, informed the police that his brother was repairing a transformer when he was electrocuted and died. The police handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. oc

Three booked for snatching cash

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked three unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching cash and a mobile phone from a migrant. Pawan Kumar of Bihar, presently living in a village near here, complained to the police that three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons waylaid him and snatched Rs 1,000 and a mobile phone. oc