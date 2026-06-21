Brief: Six booked for assault in Phagwara

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked six villagers on charges of criminal trespass and assault. The accused have been identified as Chanan Singh, his son Ranjit Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Lovpreet Singh, Babbu and Gurmukh, all resident of Ismailpur village. Jaswindar Singh of the same village complained to the police that the accused forcibly ploughed his 11 kanals on June 11 and when he tried to stop them, the accused attacked and injured him seriously. oc

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Man held for cash theft

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Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a villager on charge of stealing cash, passport and other items from a house. The accused has been identified as Pargat Singh, a resident of Chuheki village. Salidar Kaur, wife of Jasveer Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused stole Rs 15,000, one Passport and other items. A case has been registered against the accused and stolen items have been recovered from his possession. oc

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Three 'drug peddlers' held

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested two persons on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Investigating Officer Paramjit Singh said 68 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused Kulwant Singh, alias Kantu, and Shukaran, alias Karni, residents of Chak Kalan village. A case under Sections 22/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. The Nurmahal police arrested Amitabh Kumar, alias Raju, of Chuheki village with 50 intoxicating tablets. oc

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Seven booked for murder bid

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked seven miscreants on the charge of attempt to murder. The accused have been identified as Balwant Singh, Simranjit Singh, Sanni, Sandeep, Bittu and Malkit, all residents of Madhepura village in Ludhiana, and Kali of Moga. Karnail Singh, a resident of Beetal village, complained to the police that the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and seriously injured him. oc

Man held with 22 liquor bottles

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a villager on the charge of smuggling liquor. Investigating officer Buta Ram said 22 bottles of liquor were seized from possession of the accused identified as Dimple Kumar, a resident of Gill village. A case under the Punjab Excise Act was registered against the accused. oc

Aman Saini is Shahkot SHO

Phagwara: The Jalandhar (rural) SSP HS Virk on Saturday appointed Mehatpur SHO inspector Aman Saini as Shahkot SHO and Baljindar Singh as Mehatpur SHO. oc