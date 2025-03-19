Brief: Thieves target Phagwara salon

Phagwara: In a shocking incident, thieves targeted a newly constructed salon on Palahi Road, Phagwara, stealing electrical wires and copper AC pipes before fleeing the scene. Shop owner Nitin stated that his salon "Girl Shine," is currently under-construction. However, on the night of the theft, the culprits dismantled and stole the copper wiring and AC pipes, causing an estimated loss of Rs 20,000. The shop owner has reported the incident to the police. Cops are investigating the matter. No arrests have been made so far. oc

Nakodar travel agent arrested

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a Nakodar travel agent for duping a woman of Rs 14.60 lakh on the pretext of sending her abroad. The accused Narindar Kumar Jagi belongs to Mandiala village in Nakodar. Neetu of Kanganna village had complained to the police that she had paid Rs 14.60 lakh to the accused for facilitating her migration abroad. However, neither she was sent abroad, nor got the money back. A case was registered against the accused on February 25. oc

Two held for drug peddling

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a 'drug peddler' on the charge of selling intoxicated tablets. As many as 320 intoxicated tablets (loose) were recovered from the possession of the accused Jaswindar Singh of Machaki Kalan in Faridkot. The police arrested another drug peddler on the charge of selling tablets. As many as 45 tablets (loose) were recovered from the possession of the accused Himmat Gill of Rishi Nagar, Nakodar. oc

Gang of thieves busted, 3 held

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have claimed to bust a gang of thieves with the arrest of its three members. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet of Kotli Gajran village, his brother Lovpreet and Gurpreet Singh of the same village. Sarabjit Kaur of the same village complained to the police that the accused stole two gas cylinders, one inverter with battery and one AC from her house between February 25 and March 7. A case has been registered against the accused. oc

Man held for drug peddling

Phagwara: The Phagwara police have arrested a ‘drug peddler’ and recovered 45 intoxicated tablets from his possession here on Monday night. The accused Ashok Kumar of village Dhak-Pandori was nabbed at a check point. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc

Youth booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Shahkot police charged Gora of Bhathe village in Kapurthala with kidnapping of a minor girl. A case has been registered against the suspect on a complaint of the father of the victim. He told the police that the accused kidnapped his minor daughter on March 11. oc