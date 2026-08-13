Brief: Three booked for fraud in Shahkot

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three persons on charges of cheating, fraud and criminal conspiracy. The accused have been identified as Jarnail Singh, Sukhwindar Singh and Lovpreet Singh, all residents of Bahmania village. Bhajan Singh of the same village complained to the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that Jarnail Singh got his first passport made in 2001, went abroad and prepared a new passport with the name of Karanil Singh. Nambardar Sukhwindar Singh and Lovepreet Singh attested his identity. The SSP ordered an inquiry. oc

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Couple held for cheating NRI

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Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested three accused, including a couple, for cheating an NRI. The accused have been identified as Paramjit Singh of Pati Neelowal Bilga village and his wife Jasveer Kaur and Santokh Singh of Pati Mansoor Bilga village. Gurmail Singh (78), an NRI and resident of Pati Neelo Wal, Bilga village, had complained to the Jalandhar DC that the accused, who are his nephew and daughter-in-law, fraudulently prepared his general power of attorney and got it register along with his will registration. The accused Jasbir Kaur registered sale deeds of his more than two acres property in the name Paramjit Singh and cheated him. oc

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Man booked for rash driving

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked an unidentified driver on the charge of causing death by negligence. Raju of Anga Kirri village complained to the police that a man was driving his vehicle fast and negligently and hit his brother-in-law Gullu and killed him. oc

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Many booked for duping

Phagwara: The police have booked miscreants for duping a Mehatpur villager of Rs 10.14 lakh on the pretext of investment. Om Parkash of Kurlapur village complained to the SSP, Jalandhar (rural police), that an unidentified accused cheated him of Rs 10.40 lakh by promising investment. oc

Two held for snatching

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested two miscreants on the charge of snatching cash. The accused have been identified as Shamir Singh and Shahid of Mudh village. Gurpreet Singh of Saidupur village complained to the police that the accused and their two accomplices waylaid him on the evening of August 11 and snatched his purse containing cash. oc