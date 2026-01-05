Brief: Three held with khairwood

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested three persons for stealing khairwood from a forest area and recovered the logs along with the vehicle used in the crime. A case was registered on January 1 at Bhunga police station under Section 303(2) of the BNS. The prime accused, Lashkar Singh, alias Bitta Pehlwan, a resident of village Gajjan, was arrested and a vehicle used in the theft was seized. The police also recovered 10 logs of khairwood from him. His accomplices Vijay Kumar of Kahlwan and Sukhjinder Singh of Leel Kalan (Gurdaspur district), currently residing in Bhunga, were also arrested. oc

3 held for cops manhandling

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested three persons, including a woman, for allegedly obstructing the police from performing duty, tearing a policeman's uniform, and helping an accused escape. Sukhdev Singh, granthi of a gurdwara in village Bassi Umar Khan, had lodged a theft complaint. When the police reached the village and were questioning the suspect, Sandeep Singh, alias Kaka, Bhindi, alias Lucky, and Bobi allegedly manhandled the police personnel and helped the accused flee. During the scuffle, a policeman's uniform was torn. All three accused have been arrested. oc

Drugs seized, two arrested

Hoshiarpur: The police recovered narcotics from different locations and arrested two persons. The Bullowal police, during patrolling, apprehended Saurabh, alias Ghugga, of Bullowal, and recovered a large quantity of banned tablets from his possession. In another case, the Mukerian police arrested Narsimha, a resident of Jhuggian near Shah Nehar, and recovered 22,500 ml of liquor from him. oc