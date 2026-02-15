DT
Home / Jalandhar / Brief: Tractor driver booked in Phagwara

Brief: Tractor driver booked in Phagwara

Our Correspondent
Updated At : 10:27 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
Phagwara: The police have booked a tractor driver the on charges of rash driving and mischief. The accused has been identified as Dilbag Hussain, a resident of Gohir village. Pawandeep Singh, a resident of Mudh village, complained to the police that the accused was driving his tractor trolley fast and negligently on February12 and hit his uncle Shingara Singh's motorcycle and seriously injured him. A case has been registered against the tractor driver. oc

Two drug addicts held

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested two persons on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused has been identified as Deepak Kumar and Sandip Kumar, residents of Dalla village and Gorsian Peeran village in Nurmahal. A lighter, silver paper, and plastic pipes used for consuming contraband were recovered from their possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc

Booked for theft in shop

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked some persons on the charge of stealing grocery from a shop. Rajindar Kumar Puri, a resident of Ismailpur village, complained to the police that the thieves barged into his shop on February 7 night and stole grocery worth Rs 80,000. A case has been registered against unidentified accused. oc

