Brief: Travel agent held for fraud in Nurmahal

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a notorious travel agent for duping a Nurmahal villager of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. The accused has been identified as Gurdev Singh of Kalyanpur village. Gurmit Singh of Fatehpur village complained to the police that he had paid Rs 50 lakh to the accused for facilitating his son’s migration to the USA, but the accused did neither send him abroad, nor return the money. oc

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Man booked for threat to woman

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Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a villager on the charge of outraging a woman’s modesty and under the Arms Act. The accused has been identified as Sahib Jot Singh of Mannakpur village. The victim complained to the police that the accused compelled her to have friendly relations with him and threatened to kill her. oc

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Man booked for harassing woman

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked a Mehatpur village on the charge of sexually harassing a woman. The accused has been identified as Rohit of Birr Baloki village. The victim complained to the police that the accused stalked and sexually harassed her on May 19 and ransacked her shop and threatened her with dire consequences. oc

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3 women booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked five members of a family, including three women, on the charge of kidnapping a minor. The accused have been identified as Meji of Talwandi Madho village, his wife Sita, son Javi, daughters Sharandeep and Rajji. Mother of the victim complained to the police that the accused conspired and kidnapped his minor daughter on May 17 night. oc

‘Jugaar rehris’ maker arrested

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a manufacturer of illegally modified motorcycle-driven “jugaar rehris” operating on roads for violating government orders. The accused has been identified as Mandeep Singh of Bahmannia village. The accused was manufacturing illegally modified “rehris” and was selling these, violating the orders of the Punjab Transport Department. oc

Two arrested under NDPS ACT

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a person on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. As many as 105 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of Lakhwindar Singh of Burj Hassan village. A case under the NDPS Act have been registered against the accused. oc