Brief: Two arrested for assault

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested two persons on the charge of assaulting a villager. The accused have been identified as Asgar Ali and Surmudeen, residents of Chak Kalan village. Mohamad Yunus, a resident of Birr Baloki village, had complained to the police that the accused waylaid and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and seriously injured him on May 7 near Gohir village. A case under sections 118(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the BNS was registered against the accused. oc

Gangster held for extortion

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a 'gangster' on the charge of extortion. The accused has been identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, of Sansawala village under Goindwal Sahib police station in Tarn Taran district. The accused had demanded a ransom from a resident, threatening to kill him if he failed to pay in time. A case under Sections 308 (5) (extortion by putting person in fear of death), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) 249 (harbouring offender) 253 (harbouring offender who has escaped from custody) of the BNS and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused. oc

Many booked for theft

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked some unidentified persons for stealing cash and jewellery from two houses. Tarlochan Singh, a resident of Hairan village, complained to the police that unidentified thieves barged into his house on June 1 and stole Rs 1.25 lakh and gold jewellery. Meanwhile, Daljit Singh of Jahangir village complained to the police that some persons barged into his house on June 11 and stole cash and jewellery. A case has been registered against unidentified accused. oc

thieves' gang, busted, 1 held

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have busted a gang of thieves, arresting one member in connection with the theft of valuables. Investigating Officer (IO) Sukhwindar Singh stated that the accused, Amandeep Rinka alias Bhola, hails from Saidpur Jhirri village. Rakesh Kumar, a local resident, informed the police that the accused and his accomplices stole an LCD and two gas cylinders from his house on May 25, followed by valuables from Asha, wife of Lovpreet Singh, on May 26. A case under has been registered against the accused and his two absconding accomplices, Som Nath and Jagdeep, both residents of Saidpur Jhirri village. oc

2 peddlers held with heroin

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police arrested two drug peddlers for selling heroin. Investigating Officer Jagtar Singh and Shankar Police Post In-charge stated that 7 grams of heroin were seized from the accused, Harwindar Singh and Vijay Singh, both residents of Fateh Pur village. A case under the NDPS Act has been filed against the two.