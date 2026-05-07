Brief: Two arrested with heroin in Phagwara

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person for selling heroin. As much as 48 gram of heroin were recovered from the possession of the accused Harpreet Singh of Abupur village under Sidhman Bet police station. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act against the accused. The police also arrested drug peddler Sarabjit Singh of Mohalla Bagh Wala Shahkot with 15 intoxicating tablets. oc

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Booked for snatching cash

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Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching cash and mobile. Kashmiri Lal, a resident of Sharakpur village, complained to the police that motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon near National College and snatched Rs 7,000, a mobile and important documents. oc

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Villager held for bike theft

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a Nurmahal villager on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. The accused has been identified as Harash, alias Ali, of Fatehpur village. The stolen motorcycle (PB-19N4834) was recovered from his possession and a case has been registered against the accused. oc

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2 held for drug addiction

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two persons on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused has been identified as Vikas, a resident of ward no 10, and Chandan, a resident of ward no 13, Lohian Khas. A lighter, silver paper, and plastic pipes used for consuming contraband were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused. oc