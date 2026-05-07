icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Brief: Two arrested with heroin in Phagwara

Brief: Two arrested with heroin in Phagwara

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:29 PM May 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person for selling heroin. As much as 48 gram of heroin were recovered from the possession of the accused Harpreet Singh of Abupur village under Sidhman Bet police station. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act against the accused. The police also arrested drug peddler Sarabjit Singh of Mohalla Bagh Wala Shahkot with 15 intoxicating tablets. oc

Advertisement

Booked for snatching cash

Advertisement

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of snatching cash and mobile. Kashmiri Lal, a resident of Sharakpur village, complained to the police that motorcycle-borne miscreants attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon near National College and snatched Rs 7,000, a mobile and important documents. oc

Advertisement

Villager held for bike theft

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a Nurmahal villager on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. The accused has been identified as Harash, alias Ali, of Fatehpur village. The stolen motorcycle (PB-19N4834) was recovered from his possession and a case has been registered against the accused. oc

Advertisement

2 held for drug addiction

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two persons on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused has been identified as Vikas, a resident of ward no 10, and Chandan, a resident of ward no 13, Lohian Khas. A lighter, silver paper, and plastic pipes used for consuming contraband were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused. oc

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts