Brief: two booked for forgery

Phillaur: The police have booked two persons following a complaint alleging preparation and use of forged documents in connection with the issuance of a marriage registration certificate. The complainant, Krishna Devi Sandhu, resident of Nurmahal, alleged that the documents had been prepared fraudulently and used as genuine for obtaining a marriage registration certificate from the Registrar Office, Phillaur. The police identified the accused as Anchal Sandhu alias Nandini Sandhu, and Ashok Kumar Sandhu, both residents of Nurmahal. No arrest has been made till so far. oc

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Two arrested for robbery

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Phagwara: The police have arrested two persons in connection with an alleged robbery in which a man was reportedly stopped and robbed of Rs 2,000 after being threatened with a weapon. According to a complaint, Jatinder Shah, residing in Kala Sanghian near Kapurthala, reported that the incident took place around 6:10 pm. The accused allegedly approached him on a motorcycle, showed him a weapon and forcibly took Rs 2,000 from him before fleeing. The police identified the accused as Malkiat Singh of Mahimpur near Nakodar and Manpreet Singh of Billi Chao village near Nakodar. Both accused have been arrested. oc

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Five Booked

for assault

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Phagwara: The police have registered a case against five persons following an alleged assault on a 23-year-old man at a bus stop in which he reportedly suffered injuries. According to a complaint, Harvinder Singh of Dham village near Subhanpur said he was travelling home from Jalandhar and reached the bus-stop area at Bhila Mor around 5:30 pm. Five persons carrying weapons attacked him. The police have named the accused as Roop Anmol, Rajesh, Inderjit Singh, residents of Bullowal near Bhogpur; Karan Singh, resident of Kartarpur; and Jaswinder Singh of Rawalpindi. oc

Phillaur Woman goes missing

Phagwara: The police have registered a case following a complaint regarding the disappearance of a 25-year-old woman, who allegedly went missing after leaving her home for college. According to the complaint, the daughter of complainant Munni Bai of Phillaur left home for college around 10 am on August 21 but did not return. The complainant expressed suspicion that she might have been kept in confinement by someone. oc