Brief: Two held for ex-cop’s suicide in Shahkot

Phagwara: The Shahkot police arrested two persons on the charge of abetting a retired police officer's suicide. SHO Aman Saini identified the accused as Baljinder Singh Kandi, a former sarpanch of Kang Wale Bille village under Mehatpur police station, and Subeg Singh of Dharmiwal village under Shahkot police station. Kulwant Kaur, wife of Harbhajan Singh and resident of Kania Kalan village, told the police that her daughter-in-law Navdeep Kaur, along with her parents and relatives, had allegedly harassed her husband, a retired police officer, to such an extent that he consumed sulphas and later died on the way to hospital. oc

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Man booked for rash driving

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Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked a man for alleged rash and negligent driving. Investigating Officer Janak Raj identified the accused as Tarsem Singh, a resident of Bhangwan village under Lohian Khas police station. According to complainant Jaspal Chand of Udhowal village, the accused was allegedly driving his Tata Ace vehicle recklessly on June 27. The vehicle hit his motorcycle, seriously injuring Jaspal Chand, his wife, son and daughter. oc

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Expired medicine proves fatal

Phagwara: A villager died after taking expired medicine. The deceased has been identified as Sukhman Preet Singh of Gorsian Peeran village. Tara Wati, mother of the deceased, informed the police that her son fell ill and consumed an expired medicine and died. Subash Chandar said the police have handed over the body to the family after post-mortem. oc