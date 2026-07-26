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Home / Jalandhar / Brief: Two of Nakodar arrested for assault

Brief: Two of Nakodar arrested for assault

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Phagwara, Updated At : 10:29 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Phagwara: The police have arrested two Nakodar residents on the charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The accused have been identified as Honey Kundi of Nakodar and his brother Bablu Kundi. Nitish Sharma, a resident of Malrri village, complained to the police that the accused and their accomplices waylaid him on the evening of July 24 and attacked him with weapons and injured him. oc

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Two booked in dowry case

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Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked Navi Kumar, a resident of Mehsampur village, and his brother Raman Kumar, alias Joti, in a dowry harassment case. Manjit Kaur, daughter of Balveer Singh, a resident of Tut Sher Singh village, had filed a complaint with the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that her husband and brother-in-law had been harassing her and demanding more dowry and compelling her for abortion. oc

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Man booked for torturing wife

Phagwara: The police have booked a Bilga resident for torturing his wife for dowry. The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh of Pati Bagga Bilga village. Kamaljit Kaur, wife of Harpreet Singh, had filed a complaint to the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that her husband had been torturing and harassing her and demanding more dowry since her marriage. oc

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woman held for drug peddling

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have arrested a woman for selling intoxicating tablets. Twenty intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Manav Deep, a resident of Ludhiana, presently living in Pasla village. oc

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