Brief: Undertrial dies in Kapurthala jail

Phagwara: An undertrial lodged at Kapurthala Central Jail died on Saturday after his health suddenly deteriorated inside the prison. The inmate was first rushed to the jail hospital when he complained of uneasiness. The on-duty doctor, seeing his critical condition, referred him to the Kapurthala Civil Hospital. However, doctors at the Civil Hospital declared him dead upon arrival. The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained. The authorities are expected to order a post-mortem examination as per procedure. oc

Advertisement

Bid to encroach, land 1 booked

Phagwara: The police have booked a villager for attempting to encroach on agricultural land. The accused has been identified as Yadwindar Singh, a resident of Kot Badal Khan village. Col Sardool Singh of Friends Colony, Jalandhar, complained to the police that the accused ploughed his fields and tried to encroach on it and issued threats. oc

Advertisement

15 booked for murder bid

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked 15 villagers on the charges of attempt to murder and firing. Rajindar Singh, a resident of Mundi Kallu village, complained to the police that he, along with other villagers, went to strengthen the dhussi bundh on the Sutlej from the JT Road bridge to Nahal village. The accused were already present there and assaulted him, removing his turban, pulling his hair, and firing with an intention to kill. oc

Advertisement

Man held for stopping work

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a villager on the charge of stopping development work in the village. The accused has been identified as Yuvraj alias Khapatt, a resident of Gill village. Daljit Kaur, Sarpanch of Gill village, had complained to the SDM and BDPO that the accused and his five accomplices had stopped the solid waste management work in the village, and abused the panchayat, assaulted labourers on work, and stole bricks and sand from the spot. oc

Two held under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested a 'drug peddler' on the charge of selling heroin and intoxicating tablets. Two gram of heroin,15 tablets , and Rs 4,250 drug money were recovered from the possession of the accused Des Raj, alias Desa, of Umrewal village. The Nakodar police arrested a 'drug peddler' Charanjit Singh, a resident of Himachal Pradesh and presently living in Phagwara, with one gram of heroin. oc\

Bike taken away at gunpoint

Phagwara: A salon worker was robbed at gunpoint by two bike-borne persons near a petrol pump on the Jabbowal road in Sultanpur Lodhi on Saturday night. Victim Parminder Singh of Giddarpindi village was returning home around 9 pm when the incident took place. The assailants intercepted him, threatened to shoot, and fled with his motorcycle. A police team rushed to the spot and confirmed the robbery. oc