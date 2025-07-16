Brief: Woman brutally murdered

Phagwara: A woman was brutally murdered by assailants near Radha Soami Satsang Ghar on Saturday. The deceased Harjit Kaur, a resident of Ferozepur, is living in Guru Nanak Colony, Lohian Khas. She was going towards Gidder Pindi after dropping her daughter at a school when she was attacked with sharp-edged weapons. The assailants inflicted fatal injuries, resulting in her death on the spot. The motive behind the attack was robbery. The attackers fled the scene with Harjit's gold earring, purse and mobile phone. oc

Two held under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested two persons on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. As many as 20 tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused Surindar Singh, alias Dhunda, a resident of Raipur Arian village, and Surindar Singh, alias Shinda, a resident of Chhohle village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc

Three booked for dowry

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked three members of the in-laws' family for 'dowry harassment'. The accused has been identified as Gurwindar Singh, a resident of Begowal town in Kapurthala (now in the US), his father Sulakhan Singh, and his mother Harbhajan Kaur. Manpreet Kaur of Pandori Sekhan village complained to the police that her marriage was solemnised with Gurwindar, but after some time, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry. oc

Woman held for abetting suicide

Phagwara: The police have arrested a woman on the charge of abetting suicide. The accused has been identified as Harbant Kaur of Shahkot. Sukhjit Kaur, wife of the deceased Sukhwindar Singh, of Shahkot, had complained to the police that Harbant's sister Paramjit Kaur had taken Rs 16.67 lakh from them but did not pay back. She said whenever they demanded their money, they were insulted, and this became a headache for her husband, who committed suicide and wrote a note blaming the accused for his death. oc

Man held for assaulting youth

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a miscreant on the charge of assaulting a young man with a pistol butt. The accused has been identified as Sahil of Saidpur village. Jagir Singh of Killi village had complained to the police that the accused and his six accomplices waylaid his nephew and attacked him, used a pistol butt in the crime, and threatened him with dire consequences. oc

Woman held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested a woman on the charge of selling illegal liquor. As many as 550 bottles of illegal liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused Seema of Sangowal village. The Shahkot police arrested Mehar Chand of Rajewal Khurd village with 140 litre of lahan . oc