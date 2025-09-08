Brief: Youth arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Kapurthala police have arrested a youth and recovered 220 intoxicating tablets from his possession under the NDPS Act. A police party was on patrol near Markfed Chowk, old quarters area, when they noticed a young man. On seeing the police, the suspect tried to flee but was swiftly apprehended. The accused has been identified as Nishan Singh of village Latiaval, near Sultanpur Lodhi. During the search, the police recovered 220 intoxicating tablets from him. -- OC

woman’s Earring snatched

Phagwara: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a gold earring of a woman on Saturday late evening. Kulwinder Kaur of village Nangal said she was riding her scooter. As she reached near Guru Nanakpura, two men on a motorcycle came and snatched her earring before speeding away. The police were immediately informed about the incident. A case has been registered, and investigation into the matter has been initiated. — OC

Two held for murder bid

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two villagers on charges of attempt to murder and firing. The accused have been identified as Pashora Singh of Mundikalu village and his brother Kuldeep Singh. Rajindar Singh of the village had complained to the police that he, along with other villagers, had gone to strengthen the dhussi bundh on the Sutlej. The accused assaulted him, removing his turban, pulling his hair, and firing with the intention to kill. — OC

Woman arrested for visa fraud

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a woman travel agent on the charge of allegedly duping a Shahkot resident of Rs 15.65 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. The accused has been identified as Manjit Kaur, presently residing in Guru Arjan Dev Colony, Malrri village. Manreet Singh of Talwandi Madho village in Shahkot had complained to the police that he had paid Rs 15.65 lakh to the accused for facilitating his migration to England. However, neither did the accused send him abroad, nor did they return the money. — OC

Two women peddlers held

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested two women on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. Seventy tablets were recovered from the accused Kaushalya and Joti, both residents of Shankar village. A case has been registered. The police arrested a drug peddler Ravi Kumar with 38 tablets and Rahul with 30 tablets. — OC