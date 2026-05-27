Brief: Youth assaulted in Shahkot

Phagwara: A violent assault incident was reported in Shahkot after a group of armed men allegedly attacked a youth and his associates. The incident came to light following a complaint lodged by Sunil Kumar of Sriganganagar, who alleged that the accused intercepted them and assaulted them with weapons. The Shahkot police registered a case against 13 persons. oc

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Youth killed

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in accident

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Phagwara: A tragic road accident near Tutt Kalan village in Nakodar claimed the life of a youth after a speeding tipper truck hit him. The deceased was identified as Raj Kumar. Trilok Chand of Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, said the accident took place when the accused driver allegedly drove the truck rashly, resulting in the fatal accident. The police registered a case against Golu Kumar of Muzaffarpur district in Bihar. oc

Two booked

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for assault

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked two miscreants on the charge of taking away a scooter and assaulting its owner. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar, alias Vijay Mand Haas, of Mohalla Bogharran, Nakodar, and his brother Rajwindar. Jaspal Singh of Mohalla Bhatia complained to the police that the accused and their unidentified accomplices waylaid him near a school and attacked him with bats, took away his scooter and threatened him. oc

Nakodar man held for dharna

Phagwara: The police have arrested a resident on the charge of staging a dharna to protest bad road condition of the Mehatpur bypass. The accused has been identified as Sudesh Chahal of Mohalla Ravidas Pura, Nakodar. The accused and others had staged a dharna at Mehatpur railway crossing and used loudspeakers. oc

Man booked for carrying liquor

Phagwara: The police have booked a resident. The accused has been identified as Manga of ward no.1, Lohian Khas. The accused was carrying four bottles of liquor on a motorcycle which was banned by the DC due to the Nagar Panchayat election. oc

Grocery shop gutted in village

Phagwara: A late-night fire broke out in a grocery shop in Chak Chela village near Malsian, reducing the entire stock to ashes. Lakhvir Singh said he had closed the shop and returned home as part of his daily routine. Around 2:30 am, locals alerted him that a fire had broken out in his shop. By the time he reached the spot, the fire had already spread and all goods inside the shop were destroyed. oc