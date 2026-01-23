Brief: Youth beaten up by 4 of family

Hoshiarpur: A youth was beaten up by four persons in Fauji Colony, Model Town. Complainant Arshdip Singh told the police that on January 15 he had gone to help extinguish a fire at a house. Later, while returning home on his scooter, Kulwinder Kaur, her husband Khadak Bahadur, their sons Aman Bahadur and Gurpreet Singh intercepted him and assaulted him with sticks. The police have registered a case against the accused. oc

Man duped of Rs 8 lakh over visa

Hoshiarpur: A cheating case has come to light in the Talwara police station area, where a man was allegedly duped of Rs 8 lakh on the pretext of sending his son abroad. Complainant Balwinder Singh stated that the accused, Virender Singh took Rs 11.50 lakh from him, promising to send his son Sunil Kumar to Portugal. Later, only Rs 3.50 lakh was returned, while the remaining Rs 8 lakh was neither refunded, nor was the youth sent abroad. oc

2 nabbed for gangsters’ help

Hoshiarpur: The police have arrested Naresh Kumar and Pankaj from the Industrial Focal Point, Purhiran area, on charges of providing shelter to gangsters. According to the police, the two accused were in contact with notorious gangsters, provided them refuge and helped them intimidate local residents. oc

Liquor bottles seized

Hoshiarpur: In a major crackdown on illicit liquor, the police conducted raids and seized hundreds of bottles of illegal liquor. Kulbir Singh, Sukhvir Singh, Praveen Kumar and Hardeep Kumar have been booked. oc

3 held for arms smuggling

Hoshiarpur: The CIA staff arrested Manish in Mehtiana. On his disclosure, the police recovered three .32 bore pistols, magazines and three cartridges buried in the ground near a canal. A case under the Arms Act has been registered and efforts are on to nab another absconding accused. In a separate case, the police arrested Raman Kumar and Pradeep Singh and recovered one pistol, two magazines and cartridges from them. oc

PO NRI woman arrested

Hoshiarpur: The NRI Affairs Wing of the police arrested a proclaimed offender woman from IGIA, New Delhi, in connection with a 2019 case of house demolition, theft of building material and issuing threats in Garhshankar. The accused, Jaswinder Kaur alias Baby, had been residing in Germany and was declared a PO by the court on October 22, 2024. oc