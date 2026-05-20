Brig AK Bhardwaj conducts inspection at Sainik School

Group Commander, NCC Headquarters, Jalandhar, Brig AK Bhardwaj, inspected No 1 NCC Company at Sainik School Kapurthala as part of the annual inspection.

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Upon his arrival, the Group Commander was warmly welcomed by the, Group Captain Manoj Menon, Principal Sainik School Kapurthala and the Commander Sandeep Singh Virk, Officer Commanding, No 1 NCC Company.

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Brig Bhardwaj visited the ‘SAIKAP Smriti Sthal’ (War Memorial) within the school premises to lay a wreath and pay solemn tribute to the martyrs. He also inspected the ceremonial ‘Guard of Honour’ presented by the NCC cadets. This was followed by a magnificent performance by the renowned Brass Band of Sainik School Kapurthala.

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During the subsequent brief, the Officer Commanding gave a detailed overview of the ongoing NCC activities and recent achievements of the school’s cadets to the Group Commander. The Commander also held an extensive discussion on institutional activities with the, Principal and officers.

Later, he inspected the Cadets’ Mess, the Old Library, swimming pool and the horse riding arena and other training infrastructure. At the conclusion of the programme, the Principal presented a school memento to the Commander as a token of respect and gratitude for his guidance during the visit.