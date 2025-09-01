NCC Group Headquarters, Jalandhar, bid an emotional farewell to Group Commander Brig Ajay Tewari at the Punjab State War Memorial after his 35 years of distinguished military service.

During his tenure as Group Commander, Brig Tewari focused extensively on the personality development of over 20,000 NCC cadets. His leadership saw many cadets selected as Commissioned Officers, Agniveers, and soldiers in the Indian Army. He worked tirelessly for the all-round development of cadets, nurturing leadership qualities and instilling a strong sense of responsibility in them.

Brig Tewari said he looks forward to continuing his service to the nation in the years ahead. At the Jalandhar Group NCC Headquarters, he had the opportunity to work with six battalions, contributing significantly to their training and growth.

Brig A.K. Bhardwaj has now taken over as the new Group Commander. Transferred recently from Chandigarh, Brig Bhardwaj brings with him rich experience, having served in various key roles in the Army, including the Jat Battalion, Brigade Command, and several sensitive staff positions.

Speaking on the occasion, Brig Bhardwaj said, “Together with all commanding officers, ANOs, and civil staff, we will take Jalandhar NCC to new heights. We have to work together in many areas and will do our best for the development of the youth.”

He emphasised that with tireless effort, dedication, and determination, the goal is to make the youth of Punjab responsible citizens, and to continue motivating them towards careers in the Armed Forces. “The youth can also be encouraged to take up other responsible roles in the country, reducing their inclination to move abroad,” he added.