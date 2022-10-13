Bring mid-day meal kitchens under Food Safety Act: DC

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, October 12

In order to ensure proper hygiene in mid-day meal kitchens, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman District Level Advisory Committee on Food Safety and Healthy Diet Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa directed food safety officials to register all mid-day meal kitchens operational in schools under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Chairing the maiden meeting of the committee, the Deputy Commissioner said it was their prime duty to check the quality of food items being served at each food entity, be it government, private, street vendors or shops.

He asked the Joint Commissioner, Food Safety, Manoj Khosla, to keep vigil on materials used in preparation of sweets by the sweet shops, especially in the wake of festival season. DC Randhawa asked the officials to set an example of hygiene among everyone. He suggested that by making a model of clean fruit and vegetable market, eat right campus (school/hospital/government complex), and clean street hub, they could pursue others to follow those practices.

The committee reviewed progress of the food safety team and took a resolve to launch a massive campaign to register all vendors and shops under the Food Safety and Standards Act and to sensitise them of the importance of hygiene in preparation and serving of food items.