Bring mid-day meal kitchens under Food Safety Act: DC

Nawanshahr, October 12
In order to ensure proper hygiene in mid-day meal kitchens, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman District Level Advisory Committee on Food Safety and Healthy Diet Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa directed food safety officials to register all mid-day meal kitchens operational in schools under the Food Safety and Standards Act.
Chairing the maiden meeting of the committee, the Deputy Commissioner said it was their prime duty to check the quality of food items being served at each food entity, be it government, private, street vendors or shops.
He asked the Joint Commissioner, Food Safety, Manoj Khosla, to keep vigil on materials used in preparation of sweets by the sweet shops, especially in the wake of festival season. DC Randhawa asked the officials to set an example of hygiene among everyone. He suggested that by making a model of clean fruit and vegetable market, eat right campus (school/hospital/government complex), and clean street hub, they could pursue others to follow those practices.
The committee reviewed progress of the food safety team and took a resolve to launch a massive campaign to register all vendors and shops under the Food Safety and Standards Act and to sensitise them of the importance of hygiene in preparation and serving of food items.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...