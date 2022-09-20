Bring ordinance to prevent forced conversions: Jalandhar NGOs

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 19

Members of different NGOs, civil society and social workers led by Prof MP Singh, the president of NGO-Mission 6213, on Monday held a peaceful protest outside the District Administrative Complex (DAC) and handed over a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann demanding an ordinance prohibiting unlawful conversions in the state.

Poor being lured The poor are lured to convert by fake promises of a better life. We want the Punjab Government to bring an ordinance in the Vidhan Sabha to stop it. Prof MP Singh, NGO president

Protesters said forced conversion of religion was going on in Punjab with impunity by misrepresentation of facts, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or by any other fraudulent means, or by marriage, and for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. They said Punjab had become one of the hotspots of forced religious conversions in the country. “A lot of organisations have mushroomed in the state over the past few years. These groups are luring people to convert by promising them a ‘better life’ and relief from ailments,” they alleged.

“It is the responsibility of the state, society and organizations to not let such conversions happen. It is unfortunate that the government and society have failed to stop these conversions. We as organisations are working extensively to put a stop to the practice of conversions by luring the poor by fake promises of a better life. Therefore, we want the Punjab Government to bring an ordinance in the Vidhan Sabha to stop it,” said Prof MP Singh.

#bhagwant mann