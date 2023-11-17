Broadcasting regulation law flayed at meet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

Terming the Centre’s plan to bring in a broadcasting regulation law on grounds of keeping a check on social media as ‘dangerous for its freedom’, the Punjab Press Club and Punjab and Chandigarh Journalists Union held a discussion on the occasion of Press Freedom Day on Thursday.

The speakers, including journalists Jatinder Pannu, writer Satnam Chana, ex-Doordarshan news reader Raman Kumar, Press Club president Satnam Manak and general secretary Dr Lakhwinder Johal participated in the discussions wherein it was felt that the law could muzzle the voice of social media, which somehow manages to withstand government pressure and is able to rake up issues. They condemned the repeated attacks on media and said that it had become imperative to stand united on the issue.

The speakers condemned the move by some corporates to set up media houses and use them to give a slant to news. Simran Sidhu, head, Department of Journalism, Doaba College, said journalism was here to stay even if only a handful of genuine reporters continued to present true and factual stories.

#Social Media