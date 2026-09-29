Broken glass, stolen trophies, viral memes: LPU assures action, outreach after campus unrest

After two days of vandalism and arson on the campus of Lovely Professional University (LPU), the busy, bustling and recently strife-torn environs emptied out on Tuesday as students headed home in large numbers since Monday. On Tuesday, the university returned to its former peaceful mode and strict security protocol as outsiders were barred and journalists were allowed entry only after being escorted by staff.

In view of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jalandhar on Wednesday, the Punjab Police companies and anti-riot battalions remained deployed on campus and will continue to stay there on Wednesday. The LPU campus has 40,000 students, 5,600 CCTV cameras, 15 hostels and its own UNI Mall along with ATMs and food joints.

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While a majority of students had already left the campus on Monday after the administration suspended classes for 10 days, very few stayed back in hostels. However, tell-tale signs of the havoc wreaked were visible everywhere. Campus buildings were littered with glass shards on thresholds, sofas, floors, corridors and rooms, as kilos of broken glass were stacked in huge sacks across the campus. At Student Welfare Wing — which saw hectic activity today — a lone trophy remained in a broken glass display case, earlier full of mementos earned by students.

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Security personnel were still bringing back glistening gold trophies on motorbikes — trophies that had been stolen by protesters and later abandoned in obscure spots. The loss on campus is estimated to be several crores.

Three days after allegations of sexual harassment first came to light, the identity of the alleged victim still remains a mystery. As per repeated claims of the university authorities and the police, so far, neither the alleged victim has been found nor has her identity been provided by students.

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Meanwhile, with the LPU protests giving way to a slugfest of memes, innuendo and conjecture on the internet — some of which have amassed millions of views and created overnight influencers — university authorities said they would be reaching out to students. The content ranges from serious videos to ridiculous memes.

Benson, a student from Tanzania who has stayed back for the 10-day period, said, “The messages shared by students earlier caused a huge uproar. It was shocking for us and caused a lot of confusion, although I stayed mostly in my room. I don’t believe students, or whoever did it, should have carried out such acts. But things are settled now and authorities have assured us that these were rumours. The campus is peaceful now.”

Another student heading home to Madhya Pradesh said, “Whatever the students’ anger may have been, they shouldn’t have resorted to vandalism. I love the LPU campus. But it is sad to see what happened and I hope we return to normalcy.”

Executive Dean of Lovely Professional University, Dr Saurabh Lakhanpal, said, “It all started with a Reddit message with no names or other details. Students started sharing it among themselves and later it escalated to vandalism and eventually theft when outsiders joined in. But we are identifying the vandals through LPU’s own internal investigation and the formal police investigation. They won’t be spared.”

Speaking on the identity of the victim and conjectures about rooms 145 and 504, Dr Lakhanpal said, “I myself took students to whatever room they wanted to check — 143, 145 or 504, or corridors — everything was checked physically and through CCTVs. All was done in the presence of the police. Police have taken CCTV footage into custody. We are for total transparency with students.” Addressing the demand of girl students for better security at hostels, he said, “We already have a policy where a female warden or staff joins them in situations where they need staff. On day 2 of the incidents, I also gave in writing that this will be taken care of in future.”

Three new FIRs for robbery, arson and vandalism

Three more FIRs have been registered against unidentified persons for robbery, arson and vandalism at LPU. Police sources said all three FIRs were registered against unidentified persons and, so far, no one has been named in the cases.

The first FIR, registered by the Kapurthala police at Santnampura police station, was on charges of alleged sexual assault. The probe in that case is currently underway. Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora was unavailable for comment.