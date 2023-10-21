Broken walls of three government primary schools yet to be repaired

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, October 20

Students of Government Primary School (GPS), Mundi Cholian, Government Primary School, Mundi Shehrian, and Government Primary School, Bara Jodh Singh, have been studying in unsafe environment as parts of the boundary walls of these institutions collapsed due to floods that hit Lohian in July this year.

Ironically, GPS, Mundi Shehrian, and GPS, Bara Jodh Singh, are Smart Schools. There are 47 students in GPS, Mundi Shehrian. Pooja, a schoolteacher said grant was approved, but they had yet to receive it.

Ram Lubaya, a teacher at the GPS, Mundi Cholian, shared the same concern. He said, “This time, the floods wreaked havoc in the school. The school is not in good shape after the deluge.” The GPS, Mundi Cholian, has 70 students. There is always a constant fear that some miscreant may enter the school premises.

There are 27 students and two teachers in GPS, Bara Jodh Singh. Teachers said they constantly keep a check on the footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the premises to ensure that no unknown person enters school.

Anju, head teacher, always closes the door of the classroom whenever a stray animal enters the school. She said the school wall collapsed during floods, but studies of students should not be affected. “We remain vigilant. Snakes and stray cattle enter the school premises sometimes,” she said.

Some part of the boundary wall of GPS, Mandala Channa, is also broken.

For months, water remained accumulated on the premises of the GPS, Mundi Cholian, and GPS, Mundi Shehrian. The classes of Mundi Shehrian school were held at a student’s home. Teachers of GPS, Mundi Cholian, took classes in Government Middle School, Mundi Cholian.

