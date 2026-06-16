Brother-in-law held for migrant labourer’s murder in Tanda

Police have solved the murder case of a migrant labourer found dead in Awan Ghodeshah village and arrested the victim’s brother-in-law for the crime.

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According to police, the accused has been identified as Ankit, son of Raju Yadav, a resident of Raipur in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh. The victim, Pardesi, son of Rajwant, belonged to Sonbarsa village in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

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DSP Davinder Singh Bajwa and Tanda police station SHO Inspector Gurinderjit Singh Nagra said that a murder case was registered against the accused on the complaint of Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Awan Ghodeshah village yesterday.

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During the investigation, police found that Ankit was upset with Pardesi due to a family dispute. Ankit had reportedly been living in a rented house in the village for the past few days. Earlier, he had a disagreement with his wife Pushpa. A few days ago, Pardesi’s wife Sunita had accompanied Pushpa and her children in Uttar Pradesh, which allegedly angered Ankit.

The complainant told police that Ankit had openly blamed Pardesi for ruining his family life and had threatened not to spare him if his wife did not return. Pardesi’s body was later found inside his room. Police said marks of strangulation were found on his neck. During the investigation, a villager, Kulwant Singh, informed police that he had seen Ankit riding away from the area near the village elementary school on a motorcycle on June 13. Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, police concluded that Ankit had allegedly strangled Pardesi to death. The accused has been arrested and is being questioned. Further investigation is underway.