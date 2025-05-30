Brother of youth missing in Russia holds protest in Delhi

"Bahut ho gaya intzar, ab nahee sahenge nainsaafi" read the board that was being carried by Goraya-based Jagdeep Kumar, brother of Mandeep Kumar, who is believed to have stuck in Russia, in New Delhi. Jagdeep Kumar along with 10 others protested at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi today. He was accompanied by the kin of those stuck in Russia for last several months.

They all showcased their helplessness and asked the government to act on their plea.

"Sarkar chup kyun hai, Bharat sarkar kripya jago" the poster read. They also sent a letter to the Foreign Minister asking him for help. "Please provide us details about our loved ones. Otherwise we will hold a dharna every month. Also, we are losing hopes, please do not stretch this further and make things clear," they mentioned in the letter.

Jagdeep Kumar had recently gone to Russia and alleged that three agents, residents of Russia, duped his brother.

"Mandeep was given a 15-day training as a sniper and made to sign a contract in Russian language when he did not even know the language," he said.

He had also filed a complaint against the agents at a Moscow police station. “My brother was told that he would be hired as a helper or cook, but was instead sent to the warzone,” Jagdeep had said.