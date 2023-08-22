 Jalandhar: Brothers' bodies yet to be traced : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
Jalandhar: Brothers' bodies yet to be traced

Had jumped into the Beas after ‘humiliation’ by SHO

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, August 21

Four days after two brothers, Manavjit Singh and Jashan Bir Singh, jumped into the Beas river at Goindwal, after alleged humiliation by the SHO of police station number 1 in Jalandhar, the bodies of the two are yet to be found. The friends and family of the two brothers have demanded the suspension of SHO police station number 1 Navdeep Singh. They will also be meeting the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, Kuldeep Singh Chahal with the demand on Tuesday.

Notably, an FIR is yet to be filed in the case. The family has also written to the Chief Minister and SSP Kapurthala, among others, seeking justice. They have also raised questions on the police claim that Manavjit Singh attacked the SHO and have sought CCTV footage of the incident. Their father also questioned the police claims that they were ‘swimmers’. Notably, SHO Navdeep Singh, in a widely circulated video, had claimed that the brothers were swimmers.

Their elderly father, Jatinder Pal Dhillon Singh, said, “If my sons were swimmers, I ask the police to show us certificates which could prove they ever swam professionally. My two young sons are missing and the police just sits on it for days. Do swimmers jump into rivers in spate? We just want that the police official responsible for harassing Manavjit be suspended. An official, who rather than addressing the complaints, turn harasses the complainants, must go.”

Dhillon has been telling his 90-year-old father – the duo’s grandfather who keeps asking for them – by saying they have gone to Hemkunt Sahib.

Notably, Manavjit Singh worked as manager for a pharma company and returned from England some years back. The brothers were running charitable institutions and a horticulture farm of the family at Goindwal, and currently overseeing the construction of a mall at a Goindwal named after them. Breaking down, Jatinder Pal alleged, “I received information from his friends that Manavjit had been beaten up in jail and his turban taken off. Jashan Bir, on witnessing the maltreatment on Wednesday, got very upset. He called me from the thana, saying the police weren’t treating his brother properly and not even providing water. Jashan Bir came home that night but left home early and was non-responsive for 2-3 hours. When we got through to him, he was pacified by his wife and mother. They got him to recite the mool mantar to calm him. When Manavjit got out on bail, he didn’t even meet his mother and went straight to get his brother. Manavjit is brave, but Jashan Bir got very depressed. The last time Jashan spoke to me, he said, “I love you Papa.”

“Manav had coaxed him to return and also told us that he was bringing Jashan Bir back. If God wishes, they will even swim through rivers. We have hope from God.”

SSP, Kapurthala, Rajpal Singh said about the non-registration of FIR, “The situation remains the same. Unless we have more clarity and the bodies are found, we can’t file an FIR.” DCP, Jalandhar, Jagmohan Singh said, “Since the complaint is with Kapurthala police, only they can register an FIR. They haven’t submitted any complaint or verification report to us yet.”

Navdeep Singh, SHO, police station number 1 in Jalandhar, said, “The CCTV footage is with us and can only be released as part of police verification process. That the boys are good swimmers was admitted by family members themselves. There were criminal elements among the group, with previous cases against them. Instead of admitting their own hooliganism, they are bent on casting aspersions on the police instead of following the due process of law.”

