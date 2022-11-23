BRTS staff strike continues

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 22

The strike by the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) employees due to the deduction of money from their salaries continued for the sixth day on Tuesday.

The buses remained off road till evening and no progress in talks took place between the demonstrating staff and authorities. The students going to schools and colleges and more than 20,000 daily passengers have been facing inconvenience due to strike by the Bus Rapid Transit System staff. All the employees demonstrating at bus terminal Verka expressed their anger against the company.

However, there was a meeting of the employees with the company’s operations manager Ajay Sharma and Vijay Rana on Monday, which was fruitless. The protesting employees announced that they will not allow buses to ply as well.